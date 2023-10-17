SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —

Syracuse men’s basketball will play Oregon at 1 p.m. ET on December 17th at Sanford Pentagon. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

This year’s contest will mark the second all-time meeting between Oregon and Syracuse. The last time the two met, the Ducks defeated the Orange 80-65 in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden in 2018.

In addition to this announcement, SU will honor Jim Boeheim on Saturday, February 24th when the Orange take on Notre Dame at the JMA Wireless Dome. The day will include a ceremony to honor the recently retired coach.