SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse men’s soccer is No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll announced on Tuesday, Aug. 29. It marks the first time in program history that the Orange are atop the coaches’ poll in the initial regular season rankings.

Syracuse, who received all eight first-place votes and 200 points, is unbeaten in its last 16 matches, one win away from tying the program record from 2016-17.

Kentucky (192) and Duke (183) move up one spot into the second and third ranks, respectively, while Stanford (175) and Marshall (164) round out the top five.

Penn State, the Orange’s opponent on Friday, is ranked No. 20 after previously not being ranked in the Preseason Poll.