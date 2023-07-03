SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets roared out to a big early lead but did not hold it late, falling to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders,10-8, on a perfect night for baseball at NBT Bank Stadium. The weather was sunny and 80 degrees and the fans showed up in droves. The crowd of more than 10,000 fans was the second-largest crowd of the season in Syracuse.

It took Syracuse (34-45, 1-4) exactly five batters to score the first four runs of Monday night’s ballgame. Rafael Ortega and Ronny Mauricio doubled to start the bottom of the first, plating one run in the blink of an eye. After Mark Vientos grounded out to briefly quell the momentum, the next two batters brought it right back. Luke Voit smacked a two-run blast followed by a Jonathan Araúz solo shot that made it a 4-0 game in a flash. Voit has now homered in back-to-back games, and Araúz has smacked home runs in three straight games.

In the fourth, the Mets scored three more times on four more hits. All the scoring fun came with two outs. After Jaylin Davis and Luke Ritter grounded out, the Syracuse offensive machine cranked back into gear. Carlos Cortes and Nick Meyer both singled to keep the inning alive, followed by a two-run double from Ortega to make it a 6-1 game and an RBI single from Mauricio to push Syracuse’s lead to six, 7-1. Ortega, since joining the Mets organization last week, has hits in nine of the 10 games he’s played in. He had hits in each of the five games this week against the RailRiders, including three multi-hit games.

Mike Vasil held Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (38-41, 4-1) in the first three innings of the game, allowing just one run on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts. However, the young, highly-touted right-hander threw 69 pitches in those three innings, prompting his early exit from the ballgame. After that, the RailRiders began chipping away. First, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored twice in the fifth, starting with one-out walks to Max Burt and Estevan Florial to put two runners on base. Oswald Peraza then doubled home Burt and advanced Florial to third, who promptly came home on an RBI groundout from Ben Rortvedt.

In the sixth, a two-out solo home run from Franchy Cordero slimmed the deficit down to 7-4 entering the late innings. The seventh proved to be fateful as the RailRiders plated three more runs to complete their six-run comeback. After Burt’s strikeout to start the inning, it all went downhill for the Mets. First, Florial singled followed by walks to Peraza and Rortvedt to load up the bases with one out. Andrés Chapparo stepped to the plate in that spot and put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the doorstep of a tie game, slicing a single into left field to score Florial and Peraza.

After an Elijah Dunham popout had the Mets dreaming of escaping the seventh inning still with the lead, it wasn’t to be. Rodolfo Durán hit a groundball to third base that was stopped on a dive by Vientos, but his throw to first base sailed up the line and trickled into right field, allowing Rortvedt to dash home and tie the game, 7-7.

In the top of the eighth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre capped off their immense rally with three more runs to take the lead for good. Jamie Westbrook started off the inning with a double, staying at the second base bag after a groundout from Max Burt. Then, the floodgates opened again. Florial singled home Westbrook to make it 8-7, Peraza walked to keep the momentum going, Rortvedt doubled home Florial to make it a 9-7 game, and then Chapparo drove in yet another run with an RBI single to make it a 10-7 game. Chapparo finished the night 2-for-5 with three runs driven in. He has driven in 12 runs against the Syracuse Mets this season.

The Mets entered the bottom of the ninth down 10-7, but still had a little fight left in them. Facing right-handed reliever Michael Feliz, Luke Voit struck out to start the inning. A single from Araúz followed by a walk to Jaylin Davis put two on base with one out, followed by a single from Luke Ritter to score Araúz and put two runners on base with one out in a 10-8 ballgame. Ritter finished the week with hits in each of the five games played, including four different multi-hit games.

With the game hanging in the balance, the RailRiders went to the bullpen and summoned Aaron McGarity to try and seal the deal. McGarity did just that, getting Cortes to line out and then striking out Meyer to stand two on base and hand Scranton/Wilkes-Barre their fourth win in five tries this week against the Mets. Syracuse left ten runners on base in the game, including six of those runners being left in scoring position.

Syracuse now hits the road all week for a six-game series against the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, the Worcester Red Sox. The first game of the series is slated for a 6:45 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday evening, the Fourth of July. Right-hander Tylor Megill is slated to start for the Mets against right-hander Kyle Barraclough for the WooSox.