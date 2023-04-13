MOOSIC, P.A. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets played an excellent all-around game on Thursday, shining at the plate and on the mound as they led wire-to-wire in a 4-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees) on a warm mid-April night. The Mets have now taken two out of the first three games in the six-game series against the RailRiders.

After the first two innings were scoreless, Syracuse (8-4) got the scoring party started in familiar fashion in the top of the third inning. First, Carlos Cortes doubled, and Danny Mendick singled to put runners on first and third base with nobody out. Then, Brett Baty brought everybody home, hitting a three-run home run over the left-field fence to jolt the Mets to a 3-0 lead. Baty, one of the premier prospects in baseball, had three more hits in Thursday night’s game, continuing a brilliant start to his 2023 season. The native Texan is batting .387 in his first seven games, smacking three home runs, and driving in seven runs in the process.

In the top of the fourth, another immensely talented Mets prospects added to the lead. Ronny Mauricio led off the inning with a home run over the right-field fence, making it a 4-0 lead for the Mets in a flash. Mauricio has been simply sensational over the last week and a half. Since turning 22-years-old last Tuesday, Mauricio has batted .367 at the plate with five home runs, nine runs driven in, and seven runs scored.

While the Syracuse offense provided the cushion, the Mets’ starting pitcher did the rest. Joey Lucchesi was truly masterful on the mound on Thursday night, working six and two-thirds scoreless innings while allowing just two hits, one walk, and striking out six. Lucchesi has tossed consecutive excellent outings. In his last two starts combined, the Californian has allowed just one run in 11 and two-thirds combined innings pitched with 11 strikeouts.

After Lucchesi ceded the scene, Bubby Rossman came out of the bullpen and kept it at a 4-0 game, working one and one-thirds scoreless frames while striking out two batters of his own.

In the bottom of the ninth, Eric Orze came out of the bullpen hoping to make quick work of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6-6), but the RailRiders had a late rally left in them. After Andrés Chapparo grounded out to start the inning, Jesús Bastidas doubled, and Mickey Gasper was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base with one out. Rodolfo Durán then struck out to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre down to their last out, with Michael Hermosillo coming to the plate. Hermosillo kept the night going and added a lot of intrigue in the process, smacking a three-run home run over the left-field wall to turn it into a 4-3 game and suddenly put the Mets in danger of losing. Orze wouldn’t let it happen, striking out Wilmer Difo to end the rally right in its tracks and give Syracuse back-to-back wins in the shadow of Montage Mountain.

Syracuse is on the road this entire week, playing six games from Tuesday through Sunday at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Game four in the week-long series is set for 6:35 p.m. on Friday night.