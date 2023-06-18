BUFFALO, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets won their first series since mid-April after beating the Buffalo Bisons, 7-4, on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field. With the win, the Mets took four out of six games this past week against the Bisons. Syracuse has now won five of its last seven games.

Buffalo (31-38) didn’t waste much time taking the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Otto Lopez led off with a double, moved to third base on a Nathan Lukes groundout, and Lopez scored on a Davis Schneider sacrifice fly out to center field for a 1-0 lead.

Syracuse (28-40) struck back in the top of the third. Carlos Cortes singled, Nick Meyer singled, and Danny Mendick walked to load the bases. Ronny Mauricio then grounded out to first base, but Cortes scored on the play to tie the game, 1-1. Luke Voit followed with a double off the left-field wall that brought home Meyer and Mendick to give the Mets a 3-1 advantage.

The Bisons responded in the bottom of the third. With one out, Jordan Luplow walked, and a pitch hit Wynton Bernard. A wild pitch moved Luplow to third and Bernard to second. Then, with two outs, Luis De Los Santos singled home Luplow and Bernard, knotting the game up, 3-3.

The Mets jumped back on top in the seventh. Luke Ritter had a one-out single, and Meyer worked a two-out walk to put runners on first and second. Mendick and Mauricio both followed with RBI singles that put Syracuse back in front, 5-3.

Syracuse extended its advantage in the top of the eighth. Jonathan Araúz singled, Jaylin Davis walked, and with one out, Ritter singled to load the bases. Cortes then hit a sac fly to left field that scored Araúz to make it a 6-3 ballgame. Meyer followed with a single to right-center field as Davis came home to give the Mets their largest lead of the game, 7-3.

Buffalo trimmed their deficit in the bottom of the eighth. Luplow led off the frame with a solo home run down the right-field line to make it a 7-4 ballgame. That’s as close as the Bisons would get as the Mets secured the victory.

Syracuse has an off day on Monday before continuing a two-week road trip on Tuesday with the first game of a six-game series against the Durham Bulls. First pitch in Durham on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.