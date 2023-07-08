Worcester, MA (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets once again ran into a Worcester Red Sox buzzsaw on Saturday, as the WooSox plated eight more runs on their way to an 8-4 win over the Mets on a muggy afternoon and early evening at Polar Park. The Red Sox have haunted the Mets all season long, winning six out of the first eight games against them so far this season. The WooSox have scored 59 runs in those eight games against the Mets. Despite the loss, Abraham Almonte homered twice for Syracuse.

Worcester (45-40, 6-4) got off to a good start, scoring a run in the bottom of the first off of the rehabbing Mets Major Leaguer, José Quintana, by utilizing the blazing speed of David Hamilton. The 26-year-old speedster, freshly back from a stint up with the Boston Red Sox, made it happen for the WooSox in the first by starting off the inning with a double that he lined into the right-field corner. Hamilton moved to third on a one-out groundout from Pablo Reyes and then scored on a unique circumstance. After Enmanuel Valdez walked to extend the inning, the left-hander Quintana threw to first and appeared to pick Valdez off the basepaths. However, before the Mets could tag out Valdez, Hamilton dashed home from third to hand Worcester a 1-0 lead. The WooSox have scored in the first inning in four out of the first five games in this week’s series.

Syracuse (35-49, 2-8) briefly grabbed the lead in the top of the fourth by utilizing the long ball. First, Jonathan Araúz singled and Mark Vientos walked to put two runners on base with nobody out. After a Luke Voit fly out, Abraham Almonte came to the plate and did not miss the pitch that he saw, hammering a three-run homer well beyond the right-field wall for a 3-1 Mets lead. It was the second homer of the week for Almonte, who played for Worcester last season.

That lead for the Mets didn’t even last a half inning. The WooSox scored four times in the bottom of the fourth to grab the lead back for good at 5-3. Ceddanne Rafaela crushed a double off the left-field wall starting off the inning, followed by a Pablo Reyes pop out and another walk to Valdez. Then, things got interesting. Bobby Dalbec sliced a single into center field that scored Rafaela easily, and as Rafael Ortega tried to pick up the ball in the outfield, he bobbled it briefly. That allowed Dalbec to take second and Valdez to make it all the way to third. That was followed by a Wilyer Abreu fly ball into center field that was deep enough to score Valdez and tie the game at three. The WooSox weren’t done there. The next batter, Nick Sogard, walked to extend the inning and then stole second mere seconds after he reached first base. That set the stage for Narciso Crook to do damage. On a two-out, two-strike pitch, Crook smacked a sharp single into center field that scored Dalbec and Sogard and capped off the four-run flurry in the fourth for Worcester, giving the Red Sox a 5-3 advantage. Crook also had a two-out, two-run single in Tuesday night’s win for the WooSox.

Quintana’s rehab outing would end shortly after that. The final line for the 34-year-old left-hander was five runs allowed (all earned) on four hits in four and one-third innings pitched. Quintana walked three and struck out five. Each of his five strikeouts were swinging, utilizing his signature curveball to rack up those strikeouts.

Worcester tacked on three additional runs late to ensure it would be a smooth ride to the finish line. In the sixth, Wilyer Abreu hit his first homer of the week, a solo blast to make it a 6-3 game. In the seventh, a two-out double from Rafaela drove in Stephen Scott (who had also doubled earlier in the inning) to make it a 7-3 game. In the eighth, Abreu crushed yet another home run to cap off the day’s scoring for Worcester. The WooSox have hit 13 home runs in the first five games of this week’s series.

Syracuse received a late highlight in the top of the ninth when Almonte hit another no-doubt shot, this one a solo blast over the right-field fence to make it an 8-4 game. However, it would be too little, too late, as the Mets wouldn’t get another hit in the ninth to wrap up their defeat. Syracuse finished the game with just six hits. The Mets have had 32 hits in the first five games of the series, compared to 50 for the WooSox.

Syracuse wraps up its six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday afternoon. The sixth game of the series is slated for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. Right-hander Tylor Megill is slated to start for the Mets against left-hander Shane Drohan for the WooSox.