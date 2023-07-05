Worcester, M.A. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets ran into a hot-hitting bunch once again for the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday night. The WooSox smacked seven home runs, one shy of a franchise record in a single game, on their way to a 10-4 win at Polar Park. Worcester has now won four of the first five games they’ve played against Syracuse so far this season, scoring 43 runs in the process.

Nate Lavender made his first professional start for Syracuse (34-47, 1-6) on Wednesday night, carrying a sparkling 2.30 ERA in 14 relief appearances with the Mets so far this season into the outing. However, the WooSox (43-39, 4-3) were unfazed by Lavender, pouncing on the left-hander to the tune of four runs on four hits in two innings. Three of those four hits were home runs. Ceddanne Rafaela homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the first, followed by a two-run shot from Nick Sogard and a solo blast from Ronaldo Hernandez in the second. Lavender had allowed just one home run in Triple-A this entire season prior to Wednesday night.

Hunter Parsons relieved Lavender in the bottom of the third and he was rudely greeted by the Red Sox batters as well. The first batter he faced, Enmanuel Valdez, homered off Parsons leading off the bottom of the third. Valdez also hit a home run in Tuesday night’s game. In the fourth, a two-run homer from Pablo Reyes capped off a three-run frame and pushed the WooSox lead to a commanding 8-0 advantage. Reyes, a rehabbing Big Leaguer, also homered in Tuesday night’s game as well.

The Mets have already rallied back two different times from eight-run deficits this season to take the lead in ballgames, and it briefly looked like they may equal the feat in Wednesday night’s game. Syracuse got on the board via a two-run single from Mark Vientos in the bottom of sixth, continuing his hot start to the week. Vientos also smacked a three-run homer in Tuesday night’s series opener.

In the sixth, the Mets had their best chance to get back in the game. Jonathan Araúz walked to start the inning followed by a single from Jaylin Davis to put two runners on base with nobody out. After Luke Ritter struck out, Michael Perez lined a double down the right-field line to plate Araúz, advance Davis to third, and make it an 8-3 game. A walk to Rafael Ortega then brought Ronny Mauricio to the plate with the bases loaded and a chance to change the game with one big swing. However, it wasn’t to be as Mauricio grounded into an inning-ending double play and the Mets squandered their best and last chance to get back into the game.

Worcester pulled away from there, slugging two more home runs in the bottom of the sixth take a seven-run advantage. Daniel Palka and Bobby Dalbec both went deep in the frame. The WooSox finished the night with seven home runs. Incredibly, seven of Worcester’s 11 hits in the game were homers.

Syracuse wrapped up its scoring on the night with a home run of its own from Jonathan Araúz. The former member of the Worcester Red Sox burned his old team with the big fly. Araúz’s homer was his 13th of the season, adding to his new career high. Araúz has also hit home runs in four of his last five games.

Syracuse is on the road all this week for a six-game series against the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, the Worcester Red Sox. The third game of the series is slated for a 6:45 p.m. first pitch on Thursday evening. Right-hander José Butto is slated to start for the Mets against left-hander Rio Gomez for the WooSox.