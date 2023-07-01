SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets ran into a buzzsaw on Saturday night, as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored eight runs on 11 hits on their way to an 8-3 win at NBT Bank Stadium. The RailRiders have now won three straight games after dropping the series opener on Wednesday evening. They have also now evened up the season series between the two clubs at five games apiece.

Syracuse (1-3, 34-44) got off to a brilliant start at the plate, as Rafael Ortega launched a solo home run over the right-field fence to spur the Mets to a 1-0 lead leading off the bottom of the first. Ortega has had an excellent beginning to his stint in the New York Mets organization. Since joining Syracuse last week, Ortega has hits in eight of the nine games he’s played in with Syracuse, including a pair of home runs.

From there, the Mets offense was rendered silent by brilliant Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (3-1, 37-41) starting pitching. Mitch Spence did not allow another run after that first-inning homer from Ortega, tossing seven innings of one-run ball on five total hits. By the end of his outing, the righthander had racked up eight total strikeouts. Spence also finished with a flourish, retiring the final nine batters he faced in order.

While the RailRiders received brilliant starting pitching, their offense utilized their favorite weapon to provide plenty of offense. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hit three more home runs in their win on Saturday night, beginning with a solo shot from Carlos Narvaez in the second. Narvaez has hit home runs in back-to-back games.

In the third, a two-run home run from Ben Rortvedt capped off a three-run frame for the RailRiders and increased their lead to 4-1. Oswald Peraza had singled home Estevan Florial earlier in the inning – Florial had doubled leading off the frame. Rortvedt has been a walking nightmare at the plate against the Mets the past two nights. He had the game-winning, RBI double in the top of the ninth inning of Friday night’s win and finished Saturday night’s game 2-for-4 with a home run, a single, a run scored and two runs driven in.

The three home runs for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday night only just added to what has been a powerful week and a powerful year at the plate. The RailRiders have now hit 11 home runs in four games this week, smacking at least two home runs in each of the contests. They have also hit 132 home runs as a team this season, which leads the International League.

While José Butto struggled against that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre power surge early, he closed his start strong. The right-hander tossed three scoreless frames to close out his night, retiring seven of the final eight batters he faced in order. Butto allowed four runs (all earned) on seven hits in six total hits with two walks and eight strikeouts, a new season high. Each of those eight strikeouts were swinging strikeouts.

In the late innings, the RailRiders tacked on three pivotal runs to put the game away. In the seventh, Peraza hit the third and final home run of the night for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, a solo shot to push the lead to 5-1. In the eighth, Narvaez brought home Andrés Chapparo via a sacrifice fly (Chapparo had doubled leading off the inning and moved to third on a groundout from Elijah Dunham) and then Jesús Bastidas doubled home Franchy Cordero after he drew a two-out walk. Cordero made his return to the RailRiders lineup on Saturday night after not having played since June 15th.

In the ninth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored its eighth and final run of the night when Estevan Florial tripled leading off the frame and later scored on an RBI groundout from Chapparo. Seven of the 11 total hits in the game for the RailRiders were extra-base hits.

Syracuse received some late solace when Luke Voit crushed a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth and then Jonathan Araúz hit a solo big fly of his own in the bottom of the ninth. However, an old demon haunted the Mets again on Saturday night. Syracuse left six runners on base in the first five innings of the game, including three runners left in scoring position. They would go on to leave eight total runners on base in the game. The Mets have left 30 total runners on base so far in the series.

Syracuse is returning home all this week after spending the prior two weeks on the road. The Mets continue a six-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A affiliate, New York Yankees) on Sunday evening. The fifth game of the series is slated for a 6:35 first pitch. Denyi Reyes is slated to start for the Mets against Randy Vásquez for the RailRiders.