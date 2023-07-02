SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

Sunday night’s game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed because of continued rain in the forecast. Details regarding the rescheduling of Sunday’s game will be announced at a later date.

Fans with tickets for Sunday’s postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Sunday’s date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.

Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will conclude their series with a single game on Monday night at 6:35 p.m. The Mets are celebrating Independence Day on Monday with the largest fireworks show in NBT Bank Stadium history. Plus, the ZOOperstars! will be at the game, all presented by Simply Spiked Lemonade. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. on Monday. Fans are encouraged to arrive early because a large crowd is expected on Monday. With gates opening early, fans could have the opportunity to watch the teams take batting practice on the field.