SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets finally returned home to NBT Bank Stadium on Wednesday night after spending the prior two weeks on the road and did so in style, scoring the final six runs of the game en route to a 7-4 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Mets began the second half of the regular season with yet another win. Syracuse won ten of the final 13 games they played in the first half of the regular season, including taking five out of six games in a trip to the Durham Bulls last week.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (0-1) got right to work in the ballgame, plating two runs in the top of the first and another run in the top of the second to race out to an early 3-0 lead. The first batter of the game, Estevan Florial, crushed a solo home run way beyond the right-field fence to put the RailRiders ahead, 1-0, right out of the gate. Later on in the inning, the RailRiders loaded up the bases with two outs via singles from Ben Rortvedt and Carlos Narvaez plus a walk from Andrés Chapparo. Another run would then trot home when Jamie Westbrook drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Rortvedt and make it a 2-0 game.

In the bottom of the second, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre upped the lead when the leadoff hitter, Michael Hermosillo, launched a solo homer over the left-field fence to push the lead to 3-0.

After Syracuse (1-0) briefly crawled closer via a solo shot of their own from Nick Meyer leading off the bottom of the third inning to make it 3-1, the RailRiders answered right back when Jamie Westbrook homered leading off the top of the fourth inning to make it a 4-1 game.

From there, the Mets offense got to work in earnest. First, Meyer launched a one-out, solo homer in the bottom of the fifth for his second shot of the night and a 4-2 deficit for Syracuse. Then, Rafael Ortega singled with one out, Mark Vientos walked with two outs to extend the inning, and DJ Stewart lined a single into center field to score Ortega and slim the deficit down to just a run, 4-3.

In the sixth, the rally became complete in a big way. The Mets scored four times to take a 7-4 lead, powered by six different singles plus a walk to plate the four fateful runs. Syracuse sent ten men to the plate in the pivotal inning. Ortega, Jonathan Araúz, and Vientos all drove in runs via RBI singles in the inning. Those three men were among quite the team effort at the plate for the Mets on this Wednesday night. By the end of the game, all but one Syracuse batter had reached base at least once, seven different batters had at least one hit and six different players had at least two hits. The Mets had 14 hits in the ballgame, the most hits they’ve had in a game this month.

As the Mets offense handed them the lead, Syracuse’s bullpen ensured that it wouldn’t go to waste. Zach Muckenhirn, Eric Orze, Stephen Ridings, and Jimmy Yacabonis tossed the final six innings in scoreless fashion, allowing just one hit while walking five and striking out seven. Muckenhirn and Orze continued to pitch impressively, each tossing a pair of scoreless frames. Muckenhirn has been remarkably good all season long at the Triple-A level, posting a 0.88 ERA in 30 and two-thirds innings with an opposing batting average hovering around .200. Orze, on the other hand, has turned his season around with an über-impressive June. In four appearances this month, the lanky right-hander has allowed just one earned run in eight innings with 13 strikeouts.

Syracuse is returning home all this week after spending the prior two weeks on the road. The Mets continue a six-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday evening. The second game of the series is slated for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Right-hander Tylor Megill is slated to start for the Mets against right-hander Will Warren for the RailRiders.