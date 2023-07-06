WORCESTER, M.A. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets rode a balanced attack to victory on Wednesday night, utilizing some clutch hitting and excellent all-around pitching en route to a 6-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox on a warm and muggy night at Polar Park. It was the first win of the week for the Mets, who had dropped the first two games this week to the WooSox. The Mets had also lost six straight games overall.

Syracuse (35-47, 2-6) got off to a brilliant start at the plate, smacking back-to-back homers in the top of the second inning to race out to a 2-0 lead. Abraham Almonte and Jaylin Davis hit the consecutive homers, haunting their old team in the process. Both men played for the WooSox last season. Another former Red Sox player, Jonathan Araúz, hit a home run in Wednesday night’s game.

From there, it was the José Butto show on the mound for the Mets, as the right-hander turned in one of his best starts of the season for Syracuse. Butto began the night with five straight scoreless frames, facing the minimum nine batters in the first three innings. Butto wiggled out of danger in the fourth and fifth, stranding two Worcester runners on the basepaths in each inning.

Worcester (43-40, 4-4) finally got to Butto in the sixth when Nick Sogard doubled and Enmanuel Valdez singled to plate a run two batters into the frame to make it a 2-1 ballgame. After Bobby Dalbec struck out and Wilyer Abreu walked, Butto was lifted from the game for reliever Sean Reid-Foley. The longtime Big Leaguer promptly induced a flyout and a strikeout to get the Mets out of the frame without further damage and Syracuse’s 2-1 lead still intact.

In the top of the seventh, the Mets put the game away with four runs on five hits. Syracuse sent the side to the plate in the seventh, getting the fun started after a Luke Voit strikeout started the inning. Almonte punched a double down the right-field line to get the rally going, followed by a Jaylin Davis walk to put two runners on base with one out. Then, Luke Ritter smacked a three-run homer over the left-field wall to make it a 5-1 game in a flash. It was the fifth home run in 28 Triple-A games this season for Ritter. The Mets weren’t done there. Singles from Nick Meyer, Tomás Nido, and Araúz loaded up the bases with two outs, bringing Mark Vientos to the plate. With Vientos at the plate, a wild pitch to the backstop allowed Meyer to sprint home and make it a 6-1 game.

From there, Syracuse cruised to victory powered by its steady bullpen. Reid-Foley, Jimmy Yacabonis, and Stephen Ridings tossed the final three and two-thirds innings of the game in scoreless fashion to seal the deal for the Mets. They did not allow a hit in those innings, walking just three batters while striking out four. The strong night from the bullpen was a welcome sign. The Syracuse bullpen had allowed ten earned runs in eight prior innings worked in the series.

Syracuse is on the road all this week for a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox. The fourth game of the series is slated for a 6:45 p.m. first pitch on Friday evening. Left-hander Joey Lucchesi is slated to start for the Mets against right-hander Norwith Gudiño for the WooSox.