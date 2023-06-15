BUFFALO, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets battled back late but did not dig out of an early hole, losing, 7-4, to the Buffalo Bisons on a cloudy Thursday night at Sahlen Field. It was the first win of the week in three tries for the Bisons. They’ve now won six of the first nine games against the Mets this season.

Buffalo (30-36) got right to work in the ballgame, scoring once in the first inning and twice in the second to race out to an early 3-0 lead. Each run came with two outs. In the first, with Otto Lopez standing on first base, Jordan Luplow hit a sharp line drive down the left-field line for a sure double. As Ronny Mauricio, playing in his first game in left field this season, hustled after the line drive that landed to his right, he fumbled the ball for an error that allowed Lopez to score all the way from first base for a 1-0 Bisons edge.

In the bottom of the second, Buffalo struck again with two outs. With Jamie Ritchie and Cameron Eden on third and second base respectively, Rafael Lantigua slashed a single into shallow right field that scored both runners and made it a 3-0 game. Lantigua finished the night with three hits. In eight games against the Mets this season, Lantigua has five different multi-hit games.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Bisons wrapped up their scoring off Syracuse starter David Peterson via a two-out homer from Trevor Schwecke, his first of the season at the Triple-A level, as Buffalo ttok a 5-0 advantage.

Peterson went six innings in his start for the Mets, turning in a mixed-bag of an outing. On the plus side, he struck out seven batters and worked six total innings. On the minus side, he allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits with three walks tossed in the mix. Peterson has allowed nine total runs (six earned) in six and two-thirds total innings in his last two starts.

Syracuse (26-39) finally got on the board in a big way in the top of the sixth. Ronny Mauricio started off the inning with a bang, smacking a solo shot over the center field fence. The 431-foot shot was Mauricio’s ninth home run of the season and his first big fly since a solo shot at Rochester on June 4th. The Mets scored again in the sixth when Luke Voit walked after Mauricio’s homer, moved up to second on a passed ball, up to third on a Danny Mendick groundout, and scored on a Jaylin Davis sacrifice fly to make it a 5-2 ballgame. In his first three games in the Mets organization, Voit has reached base seven times and worked four walks.

Buffalo tacked on and made it a 6-2 game in the seventh. It took the Bisons only the first three batters in the inning to do it. Lantigua singled to start the frame, followed by a Lopez walk and a Davis Schneider RBI double to score Lantigua. It was Schneider’s ninth hit already this season against the Mets.

Syracuse slimmed the deficit yet again via yet another Ronny Mauricio mammoth home run to center field in the top of the eighth. Mauricio hammered this blast 441 feet over the wall for his second big fly of the night and tenth on the season. It was the second multi-homer game of the season for the 22-year-old.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Bisons got an insurance run when Schwecke singled to start the inning and Lopez tripled him home to make it 7-3.

In the top of the ninth, Syracuse started the frame with a Tomas Nido solo homer to make it a three-run deficit again at 7-4. The Mets would put a runner on second base with two outs, but Mauricio struck out to end the game and give Buffalo its first win of the week.

Syracuse is on the road for a two-week road trip, starting all this week with six games in Buffalo. Game four of the six-game series against the Bisons is set for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Friday night. Right-hander José Butto is slated to start for the Mets.