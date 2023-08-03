SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

One of the most storied rivalries in college basketball will be renewed on Sunday. Syracuse and Georgetown are set to clash in an alumni game at the SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College.

The game is part of the Alumni Basketball League. It’s the first time a Syracuse squad has played in the game.

Here is a look at Syracuse roster:



#00 – Rick Jackson

#0 – Jimmy Boeheim

#4 – John Gillon

#5 – CJ Fair

#5 – Chris McCollough

#21 – Mookie Jones

#23 – Malachi Richardson

#23 – Eric Devendorf – GM

Head Coach – Ryan Blackwell

The game starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday and tickets are $15.