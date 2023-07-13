SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse is scheduled to host long-time rival Georgetown on Saturday, Dec. 9, in the Capital One Arena.

Series Notes

· The Orange have faced the Hoyas 98 times and lead the series, 53-45.

· The teams first met in 1930, when the Orange defeated the Hoyas, 40-18, in Syracuse’s Archbold Gym.

· Syracuse won last year’s encounter with Georgetown, 83-64, in the JMA Wireless Dome.

· Both programs feature new head coaches – Syracuse’s Adrian Autry and Georgetown’s Ed Cooley.

Former Providence Head Coach Ed Cooley has taken the Hoya helm. Georgetown was 7-25 overall and 2-18 in the BIG EAST Conference last year.

The Orange were 17-15 a season ago in the last campaign of Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure. Autry, a former standout player and associate head coach with the Orange, enters his first year as head coach. The Orange return guard Judah Mintz (16.3 ppg., 4.6 apg.), a member of the All-ACC Rookie Team, and forward Benny Williams (7.2 ppg., 4.1 rpg.), a junior.

2023-24 Syracuse Men’s Basketball Schedule

Oct. 27 – DAEMEN UNIVERSITY (exhibition) TBD JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 1 – COLLEGE OF ST. ROSE (exhibition) TBD JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 6 – NEW HAMPSHIRE TBD JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 8 – CANISIUS TBD JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 14 – COLGATE TBD JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 20-22 – at Maui Jim Maui Invitational TBD Lahaina Civic Center

Nov. 28 – ACC/SEC Challenge vs. LSU 7:00 p.m. JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 5 – CORNELL TBD JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 9 – at Georgetown TBD Capital One Arena

Dec. 17 – vs. Oregon in Sioux Falls, S.D. TBD Sanford Pentagon

Dec. 21 – NIAGARA TBD JMA Wireless Dome