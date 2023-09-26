SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse’s 18-game Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) women’s basketball schedule is here. The Orange begin league play against perennial ACC powerhouse Notre Dame on New Year’s Eve on ACC Network at 2 p.m.

’Cuse hosts Clemson, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Duke at the JMA Wireless Dome for the lone regular season meeting while traveling to North Carolina, Wake Forest, Miami, Virginia and NC State. The Orange will play the Irish, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Boston College twice, with each team earning a chance to defend its home court during the regular season.

Syracuse starts the 2024 portion of the season off on the road at UNC on Jan. 4 for a 6 p.m. tip-off on ACCNX. The Orange return home to host rival Boston College on Jan. 7 before making their second trip of the season to the Old North State on Jan. 11 when Syracuse travels to Wake Forest for an 11:30 a.m. tip-off on ACCNX.

Felisha Legette-Jack’s squad will play back-to-back home games against Clemson (Jan. 14, 2 p.m.) and Florida State (Jan. 18, 7 p.m.) before hitting the road to Pittsburgh (Jan. 21, 2 p.m.) and a return trip to Notre Dame on Jan. 25.

Syracuse hosts defending ACC Champion Viriginia Tech on Jan. 28 for a noon game on ACC Network. The Hokies are on the heels of their first NCAA Final Four appearance in school history. Following the Hokies visit to the JMA Dome, the Orange travel to the KFC Yum! Center (Feb. 1, 7 p.m.) to face Louisville. The Cardinals have been to six-straight NCAA Sweet Sixteens and have been in the Elite Eight in each of the last five tournaments, including Final Four appearances in 2022 and 2018.

The BC Eagles host SU at Conte Forum on Feb. 4 for the second of two meetings in the regular season. Syracuse will play in the friendly confines of the JMA Wireless Dome four times in the final month of the season, including games against Georgia Tech (Feb. 8), Louisville (Feb. 11), Duke (Feb. 22) and Pittsburgh for the home finale on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The Orange close out the regular season at NC State on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

The 2024 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., March 6-10.

Six of Syracuse’s conference games will be televised nationally. Five games will air on ACC Network while the Feb. 11 game against Louisville will be televised on The CW.