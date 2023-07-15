BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three local teams are on the hunt this weekend with hopes of playing in the Little League World Series. Cazenovia, Liverpool, and Auburn all won district titles. Today, all three took the field in section play.

Liverpool fell to the 2016 World Champion Maine-Endwell in the opening game of sectionals. M-E’s Jackson Buckley struck out 12 and gave up just one hit. Liverpool fell to Maine-Endwell 6-1.

Auburn fell in a heartbreaker to Horseheads 5-4. They’ll face Liverpool on Sunday in an elimination game.

Cazenovia fell to Utica 12-2. The squad will play one more game on Monday.