Springfield, Mass. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) -The top-ranked Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team had a trio of players with at least four points in a 13-4 victory at American International College on Friday afternoon in Northeast-10 Conference action at Ronald J. Abdow Field.

Le Moyne took control of the game by scoring all seven of the first quarter’s goals. After an empty possession by each team to start the game, junior attackman Joey Pezzimenti (Victor, N.Y./Victor/UAlbany) tallied his 24th goal of the season at the 11:51 mark. Following a penalty on the Yellow Jackets, junior midfielder Seth Benedict (Stanley, N.Y./Marcus Whitman) finished off a feed from classmate Kyle Caves (Liverpool, N.Y./Liverpool) at the 10:32 mark for his 14th goal of the year. Two possessions later, Pezzimenti netted his second goal of the contest at the 6:00 mark off a pass from sophomore attackman Isaac Frechette (Manlius, N.Y./Fayetteville-Manlius).

After graduate student goalkeeper Matt Vavonese (Syracuse, N.Y./Christian Brothers Academy/Canisius) made his fourth save of the quarter, the Dolphins scored four goals in the last three minutes of the period. Benedict started the run at the 2:49 mark after collecting a feed from Pezzimenti. Just 42 seconds later, Pezzimenti found Frechette for his 13th goal of the season. With 55 seconds left in the quarter, Caves netted his 21st goal of the campaign after corralling a feed from redshirt sophomore midfielder Ethan Loun (West Linn, Ore./West Linn). Senior midfielder Joel Firth (Cicero, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse) completed the scoring in the quarter with 23 seconds left off a pass from Pezzimenti for his third goal of the season.

The Yellow Jackets scored the opening two goals of the second quarter. Brian McGowan started the scoring with 12:24 remaining in the period. Less than one minute later, Micaiah Boyle scored off a pass from Dylan Seymour.

Le Moyne answered with three straight goals. Sophomore attackman Olin Stanat (Rochester, N.Y./Brighton) pushed the lead back to six with his first goal of the season at the 10:43 mark off a pass from Frechette. Sophomore midfielder Ryan Eisenmann (Boca Raton, Fla./Boca Raton) netted his fourth goal of the year with 6:54 remaining. Just 19 seconds later, Benedict found the back of the net for the 16th time this season.

American International scored the final two goals of the half to get within 10-4 at the intermission. Rusty Stone finished off a pass from Seymour at the 4:41 mark and then scored off a feed from Devon Walker with 2:32 to go.

The Dolphins scored the only two goals of the third quarter. Loun tallied his 14th goal of the season just under seven minutes into the period after collecting a pass from Benedict. Frechette extended the lead to eight with his 14th marker of the campaign with 2:30 remaining.

Senior midfielder Blake Van Epps (Albany, N.Y./Albany Academy/Manhattan) scored the only goal of the fourth quarter at the 6:22 mark after receiving a pass from sophomore midfielder Brian Nephew (Irving, N.Y./St. Joseph Collegiate).

Vavonese earned his 11th victory between the pipes after making four saves (against 0 goals) in the first quarter. Hayden Gaudette turned away 22 shots in the loss for the Yellow Jackets.

With the victory, 26th-year head coach Dan Sheehan passes Rory Whipple (38 years – Clarkson 1980-86, Hartwick 1987-98, Bryant 2000-06, Florida Southern 2009-10, Tampa 2011-21) for the 11th-most victories in NCAA men’s lacrosse history with his 360th.

Le Moyne (11-0, 7-0 NE10) returns home for its final two regular season games at Ted Grant Field, starting with a matchup against The College of Saint Rose on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.