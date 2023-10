SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer team rolled to a 6-0 win over PSLA at Fowler on Saturday in the Section III Class AA Quarterfinals.

Connor Morgia paced the Brothers attack with two goals and two assists. Freshman Zach Walma added a goal and two assists in the win over the Falcons.

CBA (15-0-1), the top-seed in Class AA, moves on to the semifinals to face Central Square on Thursday. That game will be play at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium in Baldwinsville at 5 p.m.