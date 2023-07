SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Former Baldwinsville star Jason Savacool was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 6th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. In three seasons pitching at Maryland, Savacool went 24-11, helping the Terps to back-to-back Big Ten Championships.

Auburn High graduate Ryan Birchard was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 5th round.