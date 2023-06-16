BUFFALO, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets hit three home runs en route to a 6-0 win over the Buffalo Bisons on a sunny-turned-rainy Friday night at Sahlen Field. Despite the game starting in sunshine, rain started in the fifth inning, and as soon as the fifth inning ended, the tarp was put on the field. After a 30-minute delay, the game was completed early after five innings because of rain with the Mets winning, 6-0. This is Syracuse’s third win in four games this week against Buffalo.

After a scoreless first inning, Syracuse (27-39) jumped on the board in the top of the second. With one out, Luke Ritter walked. Then, two batters later, Nick Meyer was at the plate with two outs when back-to-back wild pitches moved Ritter to third base. Meyer followed with a two-out single to bring home Ritter for a 1-0 Mets lead. Carlos Cortes followed with a single, pushing Meyer from first to third. Danny Mendick then came to the plate, and a wild pitch during Mendick’s plate appearance allowed Meyer to score from third to give Syracuse a 2-0 edge.

The Mets added to their lead in the third with a powerful swing. With one out, Luke Voit demolished a baseball 458 feet to for a solo home run to over the center-field wall to give Syracuse a 3-0 advantage. The homer was Voit’s second in his last three games with the Mets.

Syracuse continued its power swings in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Ritter led off with a home run that he pulled over the left-field wall to make it a 4-0 ballgame. It was Ritter’s second Triple-A home run this season and the 12th homer in Ritter’s last 19 games combined between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse.

In the fifth inning, the Mets put an exclamation point on the night. After Voit walked to begin the frame, DJ Stewart deposited a ball 427 away over the right-field wall for a two-run home run to give Syracuse a 6-0 advantage.

While the Syracuse offense was humming, the Syracuse pitching staff stymied Buffalo’s (30-37) offense all night. Vinny Nittoli started the game for the Mets and pitched two scoreless innings, retiring six of the seven batters he faced with one hit allowed and two strikeouts. Then, Hunter Parsons came out of the bullpen and threw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts over the last seven batters he faced while allowing only one hit and two walks.

It started to rain in the fifth inning, and after Parsons struck out Tanner Morris to end the fifth, home plate umpire and crew chief Edwin Jimenez called for the tarp to be put on the field. After a 30-minute rain delay, the game was completed early for the Syracuse 6-0 victory in five innings.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Buffalo on Saturday night. Right-hander Mike Vasil is slated to make his Triple-A debut for the Mets on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.