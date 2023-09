SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Coming off their second straight blowout win, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media on Monday ahead of playing at Purdue.

Through two games, SU has outscored its opponents 113-7.

Syracuse will play its first road game on Saturday against Purdue at 7:30 p.m.

