SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Friday the Syracuse women’s lacrosse team will take on Boston College in the National Semifinals in Cary, North Carolina.

SU is making its ninth trip to Championship Weekend. The Orange fell to the Eagles 17-16 in their only meeting this season back on April 20th.

It will be a 5:30 p.m. start on Friday, and you can watch the game on ESPNU.

Earlier this week, NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti sat down with SU women’s lacrosse head coach Kayla Treanor ahead of Championship Weekend.

