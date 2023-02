WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Weedsport boys season came to a close Sunday afternoon, falling to top-seed Dolgeville 71-47.

Ryan Adams led the way for the Warriors, scoring 21 points. Michael Blaskey led Dolgeville with 23 points.

Dolgeville (22-1) advances to the Section III Class C finals to face Mount Markham on Sunday at OCC.