SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

e Moyne women’s basketball head coach Mary Grimes has added Katie Kolinski to her staff as an assistant coach for the 2023-24 academic year.

“We are excited to add Katie to our staff,” said Grimes. “As a Syracuse native she has a sincere love and excitement for the community and the people who live here. Katie is an excellent recruiter and builder of relationships with prospective student-athletes, AAU coaches and high school coaches, and will help continue to bring the best to Le Moyne.”

Kolinski most recently spent four seasons as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Lafayette College, which competes in the Patriot League.

While an undergraduate student at Syracuse from 2011-16, Kolinski served as a student manager for the men’s basketball program under Hall of Fame head coach Jim Boeheim. Kolinski eventually earned the title of head manager before completing her bachelor’s degree in physical education. During her time as a student manager, the Orange earned an Elite Eight berth, and two Final Four Appearances. Kolinski made history in 2016 when she was hired as a graduate assistant coach on the Syracuse men’s basketball coaching staff, becoming the first woman to serve in that post.

As a graduate assistant coach under Boeheim, Kolinski assisted in team practices, individual workouts with players, as well as scouting and film analysis. During Kolinski’s final year with the program in 2017-18, the Orange qualified for the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16.

In 2018-19, Kolinski worked under Syracuse basketball legend and current Syracuse women’s basketball head coach Felisha Legette-Jack as the Director of Basketball Operations for the University at Buffalo’s women’s basketball team. Legette-Jack, who was a two-time All-American player at Syracuse and coached the UB women’s basketball team from 2012-22, said about Kolinski after her hiring at UB, “She is a hard worker, a ferocious learner and her passion for the game is unmatched…”

While with the Bulls, Kolinski was responsible for the operational aspects of the women’s basketball program, including budget management and scheduling team travel. Kolinski also assisted with organizing community service efforts and oversaw academic development of the UB women’s basketball student-athletes.

The 2018-19 UB squad went 24-10, won the Mid-American Conference Tournament Championship and won their first round game in the NCAA Tournament before falling by a score of 84-72 to second-seeded UConn.

She was then hired as an assistant coach on Kia Damon-Olson’s staff at Lafayette prior to the 2019-20 campaign.

The Leopards went 11-7 in the Patriot League in 2019-20 and have registered a 7-11 record in conference play during each of the last two seasons. The 2021-22 Lafayette squad claimed a postseason win over Loyola Maryland in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament.

Outside of her work with the Syracuse, Buffalo and Lafayette basketball programs, the Warners native, who was a three-time varsity basketball letter winner at West Genesee High School, has spent time working out players such as Breanna Stewart, Brittney Sykes and Kayla Alexander.