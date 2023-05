SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee Wildcats picked up their tenth straight win on Wednesday night, edging Baldwinsville 3-1 at OCC.

Jacob Severson broke open a 1-1 tie in the third, driving in a pair of runs for the Wildcats.

Talon Elkins earned the win for West Genny, striking out nine in six innings of work.

West Genesee (14-1) returns to action on Thursday at Syracuse. Baldwinsville (6-8) will try and bounce back at home on Saturday against Westhill.