CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee boys lacrosse team opened the season with a 10-8 home win over Vestal.

Nash Oudemool paced the Wilcats with four points (three goals and an assist). Liam Burns chipped in two goals and two assists.

West Genesee (1-0) will hit the road to take on ESM on Tuesday.