CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The West Genesee boys basketball team captured their sixth straight win Tuesday night. The Wildcats beat Fayetteville-Manlius 62-54.

West Genesee was led by Jordan Cain who had 18 points. Christian Amica added 16 points and Gary McLane had 15 points.

Trevor Roe had a game-high 32 points for F-M.

With this win, West Genesee improves to 15-2 and 10-1 in the SCAC. The Wildcats will host Liverpool on Friday.