SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee Wildcats fell on Saturday to Vestal 19-7 at the JMA Wireless Dome in the Kickoff Classic.

Elijah Apps scored the lone touchdowns for the Wildcats, returning a fumble 61-yards for the touchdown.

West Genesee (1-2) returns to action next Friday at home against Whitesboro.