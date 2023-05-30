DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee girls lacrosse team rallied past Auburn 13-12 in overtime, winning the Section III Class B title.

Caraline Major scored the game-winning goal in overtime, helping the Wildcats knock off the Maroons.

Molly Doran paced the Wildcats attack with five goals. Olivia Blanding added three goals and two assists. Caroline Smith led the Maroons with six goals in the loss.

West Genesee (9-9) will face the Section IV Champion on Thursday in the NYSPHSAA Class B Regional at Ithaca High School.