CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The West Genesee girls lacrosse team made it back to the state final four for the first time in eight years. The Wildcats however, just couldn’t handle one of the top teams in the state. West Genesee saw its season come to a close Friday, falling to Garden City 12-6.

The Trojans rattled off five straight goals to take a 7-3 lead at the break. Garden City never let off the gas in the second half.

West Genesee finishes the season 10-10.