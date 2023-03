CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The West Genesee hockey team won their first state title since 2010 Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats blanked Suffern 6-0 in the Division I state championship.

Will Schneid led the way for the Wildcats netting three goals on the day. He was also named MVP after his championship-game hat trick. Luke Beck earned his 7th shutout of the season making 16 saves in the net.

West Genny lost to Suffern in the Division I championship back in 2022.