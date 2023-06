CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

West Genesee is off to the NYSPHSAA boys semifinals, topping Vestal 15-11 in the Class B regional championship.

Ryan Considine led the way for the Wildcats with three goals and three assists. Liam Burns and Jack Mellen both chipped in three goals in the win.

West Genesee (13-6) will square off against Victor (Section V Champion) on Wednesday in the NYSPHSAA Class B semifinals at Tompkins Cortland Community College.