SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

One of the most successful high school basketball coaches in the state of New York has decided to call it a career. Westhill boys head coach Kevin King told NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday that he is retiring.

King helped guide the Warriors to the NYSPHSAA Class B State Championship this past season. It was his fifth state title as the head coach at Westhill.

During his time at Westhill, Kevin King won ten Section III championships and racked up over 350 career wins.

This past season Westhill finished 24-4, winning its third state title since 2017.