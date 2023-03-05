SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Westhill boys basketball team beat Marcellus Sunday afternoon 62-54 to win the Section III Class B sectional title.

Shawn Mayes led the Warriors offense with 18 points and six rebounds. He was one of four Westhill players that finished in double figures. Sam Barney led the way for Marcellus with 13 points.

Westhill will face Section IV champion Owego at SRC Arena this Saturday at 4:30 in the regional final. the winner will advance to the state final four in Glens Falls.