GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Westhill boys basketball team captured their sixth state title in program history Sunday afternoon. The Warriors defeated Section II’s Catholic Central in the Class B state final 66-61.

Omar Robinson and Shawn Mayes each scored 18 points. Kameron Langdon added 16 points.

Westhill will play in the Federation Tournament next weekend. The Warriors will take on Poly Prep out of Brooklyn.