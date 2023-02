SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Westhill boys extended their winning streak to 9 games beating Chittenango Saturday afternoon 61-55.

Kam Langdon led the way for the Warriors, scoring 20 points. Shawn Mayes chipped in 17 points for Westhill. Brendon Barnard paced the Bears with 20 points.

Westhill (20-3) advances to the Section III Class B finals to face Marcellus on Sunday at OCC.