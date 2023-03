CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Westhill boys basketball team put up a fight out in Clifton Park but just couldn’t finish the job. The Warriors fell to Poly Prep in the New York State Federation Class B semifinal 55-49.

Westhill was led by Omar Robinson who finished the day with 21 points. Kam Langdon added 14 points and Shawn Mayes chipped in eight points.