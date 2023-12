SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Charlie DeMore and Kam Langdon combined for 46 points, as Westhill soared past Syracuse ITC 69-31 on Tuesday night.

The Warriors raced out to an 18-8 lead after one, and never looked back. Eli Prince added 12 points in the win for Westhill. Tyquanne Harris was the lone Eagles player in double figures, with 12 points.

Westhill (5-1) returns to action on Thursday at Homer. Syracuse ITC (5-1) will look to bounce back on Thursday at Mexico.