GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Westhill boys basketball team defeated Newark in the Class B state semifinals Saturday afternoon 63-36.

Luke Gilmartin led the way for the Warriors with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. He was one of four players for Westhill that finished in double figures. Kameron Langdon also added 16 points. Shawn Mayes chipped in 15 points.

Westhill will face SECTION II champion Catholic Central for the Class B state title on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.