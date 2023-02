SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Westhill upset top-seeded General Brown 50-46 in the Section III Class B semifinals at OCC on Sunday.

Janiah Robinson was one of three Warriors in double figures, leading the way with 16 points. Julianne Bleskoski chipped in 14 points in the win over General Brown. Kori Nichols led the way for General Brown with 13 points.

Westhill (19-4) will face Cortland next Saturday at OCC. The Class B Championship game will tip at 3 p.m.