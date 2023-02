SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Westhill girls basketball team beat Holland Patent 49-43 to win their 11th straight Saturday afternoon.

Westhill raced out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Warriors were led by Janiah Robinson who scored a double-double. Robinson had 18 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Westhill improves to 14-3 and will face 14-3 Skaneateles next Wednesday.