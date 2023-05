DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Westhill boys lacrosse team made up for its regular season loss to New Hartford Friday. The Warriors held on to beat the Spartans 9-8.

Luke Gilmartin led the Warriors attack with three goals and he also added one assist.

Westhill (13-4) will face Jamesville-DeWitt in the Section III Class C final at Liverpool High School on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.