NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The SUNY Cortland football team will be playing in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, NCAA football’s Division III national title game, on Friday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.

The game will be shown on ESPN+ streaming and ESPNU, but you can watch SUNY Cortland take on North Central College in person at one of these watch parties being held in New York State.

Amityville, N.Y.

6:30 p.m. EST

Small Craft Brewing Co.

66 Merrick Rd, Amityville, N.Y. 11701

Hosted by owner Gregory Sims ’08 and Jamie McGrory ’79

Bay Shore, N.Y.

6:15 p.m. EST

Changing Times Sports Bar & Grille

29 E Main St, Bay Shore, N.Y. 11706

Hosted by John Cuiffo ’83

Binghamton, N.Y.

6:30 p.m. EST

The Red Jug Pub (Binghamton)

17 Main St, Binghamton, N.Y. 13905

Owned by Tom Terwilliger ’92

Brockport, N.Y.

6:30 p.m. EST

The Red Jug Pub (Brockport)

28 Merchant St., Brockport, N.Y. 14420

Owned by Tom Terwilliger ’92

Buffalo, N.Y.

6:30 p.m. EST

The Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub

2134 Seneca St., Buffalo N.Y. 14210

Hosted and owned Patrick Lally ’98

Buffalo, N.Y.

6:30 p.m. EST

Forty Thieves Kitchen and Bar

727 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, N.Y. 14222

Hosted by Thomas Cowan

Cortland, N.Y.

6:30 p.m. EST

Cortland Beer Company

16 Court St, Cortland, N.Y. 13045

Fulton, N.Y.

6:30 p.m. EST

Chubby’s Sports Bar & Grill

224 West First St. S, Fulton, N.Y. 13069

Hosted by Kathleen Deyo ’86

Glens Falls, N.Y.

6:30 p.m. EST

Bullpen Tavern

216 Glen St., Glens Falls, N.Y. 12801

Hosted and owned by Scott Endieveri ’91

Hudson Valley, N.Y.

6:30 p.m. EST

My Place Bar

911 Little Britain Rd, New Windsor, N.Y. 12553

Hosted by Colleen FitzPatrick Napora ’87 and Bill Garrison ’88

New York City, N.Y.

6:30 p.m. EST

Stout NYC

133 West 33rd St., New York, N.Y. 10001

Hosted by Anna Lieza Bradshaw ’21

Oneonta, N.Y.

The Red Jug Pub (Oneonta)

195 S. Main St., Oneonta, N.Y. 13820

Owned by Tom Terwilliger ’92

Port Jefferson, N.Y.

6:30 p.m. EST

Spycoast Bar & Restaurant

140 East Main Street, Port Jefferson, N.Y. 11777

Hosted by Alana LaMorte ’04

Schenectady, N.Y.

6:30 EST

Schenectady Curling Club

1084 Balltown Rd., Schenectady, N.Y. 12309

Hosted by Robert Samaniuk ’00

Syracuse, N.Y.

6:30 p.m. EST

Willow Rock Brewing Company

115 Game Rd, Syracuse, N.Y. 13210

Hosted by Alumni Engagement

Watertown, N.Y.

6:30 p.m. EST

The Hops Spot Watertown

133 N Massey St, Watertown, N.Y.13601

Hosted by Kristin Jamieson LaBar ’07, M ’08

SUNY Cortland is the first school from New York to reach the Division III title game since Ithaca won the national title in 1991.