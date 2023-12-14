NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The SUNY Cortland football team will be playing in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, NCAA football’s Division III national title game, on Friday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.

The game will be shown on ESPN+ streaming and ESPNU, but you can watch SUNY Cortland take on North Central College in person at one of these watch parties being held in New York State.

  • Amityville, N.Y.
    6:30 p.m. EST
    Small Craft Brewing Co.
    66 Merrick Rd, Amityville, N.Y. 11701
    Hosted by owner Gregory Sims ’08 and Jamie McGrory ’79
  • Glens Falls, N.Y.
    6:30 p.m. EST
    Bullpen Tavern
    216 Glen St., Glens Falls, N.Y. 12801
    Hosted and owned by Scott Endieveri ’91
  • Hudson Valley, N.Y.
    6:30 p.m. EST
    My Place Bar
    911 Little Britain Rd, New Windsor, N.Y. 12553
    Hosted by Colleen FitzPatrick Napora ’87 and Bill Garrison ’88
  • New York City, N.Y.
    6:30 p.m. EST
    Stout NYC
    133 West 33rd St., New York, N.Y. 10001
    Hosted by Anna Lieza Bradshaw ’21
  • Port Jefferson, N.Y.
    6:30 p.m. EST
    Spycoast Bar & Restaurant
    140 East Main Street, Port Jefferson, N.Y. 11777
    Hosted by Alana LaMorte ’04
  • Schenectady, N.Y.
    6:30 EST
    Schenectady Curling Club
    1084 Balltown Rd., Schenectady, N.Y. 12309
    Hosted by Robert Samaniuk ’00
  • Watertown, N.Y.
    6:30 p.m. EST
    The Hops Spot Watertown
    133 N Massey St, Watertown, N.Y.13601
    Hosted by Kristin Jamieson LaBar ’07, M ’08

SUNY Cortland is the first school from New York to reach the Division III title game since Ithaca won the national title in 1991.

The Latest Local News