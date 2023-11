SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Saturday night at the JMA Wireless Dome, the Whitesboro Warriors defeated ESM 55-6, winning the Section III Class A title.

Kyle Meier rushed for four touchdowns and threw for two more in the win. The Warriors have now won ten straight games. ESM wraps up the season at six and five.

Whitesboro advances to the NYSPHSAA Class A quarterfinals to face Vestal (Section IV Champion) next Friday at Vestal High School.