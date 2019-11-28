51st Annual Kiwanis Baldwinsville Turkey Trot Local Posted: Nov 28, 2019 / 04:03 PM EST / Updated: Nov 28, 2019 / 04:03 PM EST BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The cold and rain didn’t keep the runners in Baldwinsville away from the 51st annual Kiwanis Turkey Trot. Runners tackled 5K and 10K courses today and there was even a half mile run for kids.
