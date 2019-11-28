Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

51st Annual Kiwanis Baldwinsville Turkey Trot

Local
Posted: / Updated:

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The cold and rain didn’t keep the runners in Baldwinsville away from the 51st annual Kiwanis Turkey Trot. Runners tackled 5K and 10K courses today and there was even a half mile run for kids.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected