Ander Grady sentenced for manslaughter

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man who pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated when he hit and killed a man on South Salina Street was sentenced on Friday morning.

Ander Grady will spend six to 12 years in prison for his guilty plea to manslaughter charges.

The incident happened in September of 2019 on South Salina Street just off Hoover Drive in the town on Onondaga.

Charles Hart, 68, was killed and when police arrived, Grady had already left the scene.

A tip led police to Grady and he was arrested.

