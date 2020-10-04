Deadly ATV crash in Jefferson County

TOWN OF LERAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 33-year-old man was killed in a crash involving an SUV and an ATV in Jefferson County, according to New York State Police.

At about 3:24 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, troopers responded to the collision on Elm Ridge Road in the Town of Leray. 

State Police say, Christopher Dickinson, 28, was driving a Kia Telluride north on Elm Ridge Road. At the same time, Jon Laclair, 33, traveling southbound on a Yamaha ATV, crossed into the northbound lane.

Laclair struck the driver’s side of the Kia and was ejected from the ATV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No criminal charges are pending at this time. 

