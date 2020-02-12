FBI: New Yorkers scammed out of $200 million last year

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The FBI has released its 2019 Internet Crime Report and the news isn’t good for New Yorkers.

The FBI is reporting what New Yorkers already know: scammers are frequent in our state.

Across the country, the FBI received nearly half a million complaints in 2019.

The average was nearly 1,300 complaints a day.

New York State had one of the highest number of people who fell victim to scams.

The only states that had more victims were California, Texas and Florida.

New Yorkers nearly lost $200 million to scammers last year alone.

An FBI spokesperson said criminals are getting so sophisticated that it is getting harder and harder for victims to spot the red flags and tell real from fake.

One piece of advice: don’t give any information away over the phone.

These statistics are only based on the number of incidents that were reported.

The FBI recovered more than $300 million for victims in 2019.

The FBI released its report on Tuesday, along with helpful tips on how to avoid being scammed.

Full Report