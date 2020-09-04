Inmate indicted for threatening judge, elected representatives

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Mohawk Correctional facility in Oneida County has been indicted for sen ding threatening letters to Federal Judge Thomas McAvoy, Congressman Anthony Brindisi, and U.S. Senator Charles Schumer.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 49-year-old Dennis Nelson sent a letters the the three officials threatening to bomb and murder them.

The first letter was sent to Judge McAvoy at his Binghamton chambers in 2018 and then another to Representative Brindi’s office in Utica and Senator Schumer’s office in Syracuse in July of 2019.

Nelson will be arraigned on the charges at a later date and turned over to federal custody. Each of the charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

