Jamesville woman writes children’s book to help them understand COVID-19

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We have seen so many examples of community kindness and this one is bound by two bookends. A Jamesville woman and Syracuse University grad combined her passions of writing and healing to write a book to help children understand COVID-19.

About a month ago, Fatima Faisal was feeling scared, concerned, and anxious. “If I’m feeling this way and I’m an adult, children are probably feeling that much worse,” she said.

So she penned her worries on paper and ended up with a children’s book called “The Incredible Docs vs. Billy the Bad Virus.”

A children's book put together fast by a woman from Jamesville📘(who by the way is not an avid author)



It highlights our local heroes & it's simple so kids can ask questions & parents can decide how much to tell them — oh, & the proceeds help feed children🥪🧃 @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/csSMQnptqP — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) April 22, 2020

The book is dedicated to healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers. The pages inside the cover break down COVID-19 in a simple way for children to understand.

“This topic is so complex as is and I didn’t want to overwhelm or over-communicate in this book,” said Faisal. Keeping it simple allows children to ask questions and leaves it up to the parents to decide how much they want to share.

Fatima’s words of encouragement are illustrated by another Syracuse University grad — Carly Wright — bringing Fatima’s vision to life and highlighting our local heroes.

A page from The Incredible Docs vs. Billy the Bad Virus.

“I thought by making those surgical masks a part of the incredible docs’ costumes, I would almost normalize and empower children to not be fearful of these surgical masks but rather to feel as if though, if they wear them or if they see them that they’re heroes themselves or the people wearing them, they’re heroes and they’re nothing to be afraid of.” Fatima Faisal, author

You won’t have to read between the lines to see her message of hope. “It just ends with just letting children know that it’s going to be ok, cause I truly do believe in that,” she said.

Fatima and Carly self-published the book through Amazon to get it out as fast as possible. All the proceeds go directly to No Kid Hungry, non-profit feeding children throughout America.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.